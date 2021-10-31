Evolus (EOLS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.38) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). Evolus had a negative net margin of 171.55% and a negative return on equity of 209.46%. The firm had revenue of $26.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.51 million. On average, analysts expect Evolus to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Evolus alerts:

Shares of EOLS stock opened at $7.82 on Friday. Evolus has a 1 year low of $2.91 and a 1 year high of $17.38. The stock has a market cap of $426.82 million, a PE ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 2.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.88 and its 200-day moving average is $10.35.

In other news, insider David Moatazedi sold 22,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total value of $242,067.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Rui Avelar sold 14,293 shares of Evolus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total value of $159,795.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 209,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,345,675.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders bought 137,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,470,460 and sold 2,762,335 shares valued at $26,455,493. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Evolus by 21.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 186,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 32,719 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Evolus by 3.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Evolus by 48.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 6,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Evolus by 122.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,739 shares during the last quarter. 29.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Evolus in a report on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Evolus Company Profile

Evolus, Inc is a medical aesthetics company, which engages in the provision of medical aesthetic treatments and procedures. It offers products under the brand of Jeuveau. The company was founded by Scott Cannizzaro in November 2012 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Evolus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.