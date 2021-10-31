Evotec (ETR:EVT) Given a €38.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on Evotec (ETR:EVT) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Warburg Research set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on Evotec in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

EVT opened at €41.85 ($49.24) on Wednesday. Evotec has a fifty-two week low of €22.48 ($26.45) and a fifty-two week high of €45.83 ($53.92). The business has a 50-day moving average of €42.09 and a 200-day moving average of €37.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.15, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion and a PE ratio of 60.39.

Evotec SE provides drug discovery and development solutions to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic institutions, foundations, and not-for-profit organizations worldwide. The company's EVT Execute segment offers drug discovery services, such as target identification and validation, hit identification, sample management, chemistry, drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics, research informatics and in silico drug discovery, proteomics and metabolomics, bio-reagents, in vitro biology, in vivo pharmacology, biomarkers, and antibody discovery; INDiGO, a program for accelerating drug development; integrated chemistry, manufacturing, and control services; integrated drug discovery services; and integrated pre-clinical development services.

