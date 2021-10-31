Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Shares Bought by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 307,697 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,365 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $38,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXAS. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 800.0% in the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 21,209.5% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,475 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Exact Sciences news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 17,078 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $1,599,183.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exact Sciences stock opened at $95.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.94. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52 week low of $89.65 and a 52 week high of $159.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.44 and a beta of 1.31.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.31). Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 8.93% and a negative net margin of 50.52%. The company had revenue of $434.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.76 million. Equities analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EXAS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $161.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exact Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.36.

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

