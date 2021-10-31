Exco Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EXCOF) Short Interest Down 33.7% in October

Exco Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EXCOF) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,600 shares, a drop of 33.7% from the September 30th total of 37,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 20.5 days.

Shares of Exco Technologies stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,186. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.34. Exco Technologies has a 1-year low of $5.59 and a 1-year high of $9.12.

Exco Technologies Ltd. engages in the design, development and manufacture of dies, moulds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion and automotive industries. It operates through the following segments: Casting and Extrusion and Automotive Solutions. The Casting and Extrusion segment designs and engineers tooling and other manufacturing equipment.

