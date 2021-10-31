EXMO Coin (EXM) Market Cap Hits $5.84 Million

EXMO Coin (CURRENCY:EXM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 31st. One EXMO Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0544 or 0.00000090 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. EXMO Coin has a market cap of $5.84 million and $94,161.00 worth of EXMO Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, EXMO Coin has traded down 5.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.20 or 0.00048284 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001654 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.59 or 0.00222538 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00011841 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $58.28 or 0.00096364 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

EXMO Coin Profile

EXMO Coin (EXM) is a coin. It was first traded on July 5th, 2019. EXMO Coin’s total supply is 1,223,754,723 coins and its circulating supply is 107,375,446 coins. EXMO Coin’s official Twitter account is @Exmo_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for EXMO Coin is medium.com/exmo-official . The official website for EXMO Coin is exmo.money/en/?v=1

According to CryptoCompare, “EXMO Coin is the utility token of the EXMO Exchange. It has launched its token to optimize the users' experience and give them access to the countless benefits of the EXMO exchange. “

EXMO Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMO Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EXMO Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EXMO Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

