extraDNA (XDNA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $489,831.46

extraDNA (CURRENCY:XDNA) traded down 19.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 31st. In the last week, extraDNA has traded 0% lower against the dollar. extraDNA has a market capitalization of $489,831.46 and $15,261.00 worth of extraDNA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One extraDNA coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60,573.72 or 1.00014006 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.20 or 0.00059767 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $334.10 or 0.00551629 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.37 or 0.00317630 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.86 or 0.00184697 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00004365 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00013517 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001516 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001960 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001020 BTC.

About extraDNA

extraDNA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HEX hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 18th, 2018. extraDNA’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 961,184,497 coins. The official website for extraDNA is xhumanity.org . extraDNA’s official Twitter account is @XDNA_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . extraDNA’s official message board is medium.com/@xHumanity . The Reddit community for extraDNA is https://reddit.com/r/xHumanity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XDNA is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the Keccak algorithm. XDNA features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. It also has another feature named BitGun that aims to provide dynamic changed block rewards. In addition, a dual mining mode in Claymore's miner option is available to the user. XDNA foundation is associated with XDNA and it is a non-commercial charity fund that aims to make use of modern technologies to spread their donations around the world. 3 levels of masternodes:XDNA Light Node (XDNA-LN) required for masternode 5000 coinsXDNA Medium Node (XDNA-MN) required for masternode 10000 coinsXDNA Full Node (XDNA-FN) required for masternode 50000 coins XDNA website and social media are down. “

