Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Receives Buy Rating from Evercore ISI

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Evercore ISI in a report released on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $430.00 target price on the social networking company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price points to a potential upside of 32.89% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FB. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $385.00 target price (up from $335.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Facebook from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Facebook from $414.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 target price on shares of Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $398.00.

Shares of FB stock traded up $6.65 on Friday, reaching $323.57. 37,028,087 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,566,154. The company has a market capitalization of $912.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.32. Facebook has a 12-month low of $244.61 and a 12-month high of $384.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $350.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $340.91.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Facebook will post 13.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.64, for a total value of $27,336,372.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total transaction of $490,705.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,377,008 shares of company stock valued at $844,454,048. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FB. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 1.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,113,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $44,198,761,000 after buying an additional 2,129,463 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Facebook by 2.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,548,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $30,792,537,000 after buying an additional 2,802,398 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,196,339 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $32,057,589,000 after buying an additional 319,155 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,810,686 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,454,374,000 after buying an additional 1,030,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,965,024 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,898,907,000 after acquiring an additional 578,836 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

