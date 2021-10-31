FansTime 24 Hour Volume Reaches $489,525.00 (FTI)

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 31st. One FansTime coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. FansTime has a market cap of $869,451.37 and approximately $489,525.00 worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, FansTime has traded up 2.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About FansTime

FTI is a coin. It launched on July 14th, 2018. FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 coins. The official website for FansTime is fanstime.org . FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FTI is an official encrypted digital currency in the FansTime ecosystem based on the launch of FansTime Chain. FTI is the official token for any transaction conducted in the ecosystem and the backbone economic system of the ecosystem. In the future, the FansTime community will launch the community motivation system and all the participants in the community will be given equal access to FTI “

FansTime Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FansTime should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FansTime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

