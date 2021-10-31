Federated Hermes Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 17.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,232 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,614 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $4,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,451,463 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,082,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,202 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,106,646 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $530,810,000 after buying an additional 429,427 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 130.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 686,591 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $166,945,000 after buying an additional 388,224 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 3,582,304 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $871,181,000 after buying an additional 253,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 110.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 426,970 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $103,835,000 after buying an additional 224,212 shares during the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 266 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.30, for a total transaction of $64,451.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,355.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 387 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.58, for a total value of $97,361.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,093 shares of company stock valued at $2,330,578 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.00.

Shares of BDX stock opened at $239.59 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $249.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.94. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $226.15 and a twelve month high of $267.37. The company has a market capitalization of $68.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 9.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

