Federated Hermes Inc. Has $3.70 Million Stock Holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 66.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 199,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 398,552 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Vistra were worth $3,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VST. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Vistra by 371.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,611,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,939,000 after buying an additional 9,938,134 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Vistra by 451.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,500,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,587,000 after buying an additional 5,322,184 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in Vistra in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,300,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Vistra by 86.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,869,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,134,000 after buying an additional 3,651,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Vistra by 96.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 5,935,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918,000 shares during the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VST opened at $19.59 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.02. The company has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of -5.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.91. Vistra Corp. has a 1 year low of $15.47 and a 1 year high of $24.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter. Vistra had a negative net margin of 13.44% and a negative return on equity of 20.81%. Equities analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Vistra’s payout ratio is 40.54%.

In related news, Director Scott B. Helm purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.98 per share, with a total value of $89,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Vistra from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Guggenheim raised Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research raised Vistra from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Vistra from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vistra presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.75.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

