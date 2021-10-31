Federated Hermes Inc. Increases Stock Position in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) by 4,409.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,955 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 72,315 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Ichor were worth $3,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Ichor during the second quarter worth $59,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Ichor by 571.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ichor by 372.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,305 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Ichor during the second quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ichor by 29.8% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICHR stock opened at $43.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 2.24. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $22.95 and a 1 year high of $63.42.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $282.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.00 million. Ichor had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 5.94%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $431,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total value of $100,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,864 shares in the company, valued at $717,060.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ICHR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Ichor from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Ichor from $78.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ichor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.17.

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

