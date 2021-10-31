Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 123,203 Shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its stake in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 69.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 123,203 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $4,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SIGI. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 76.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,551,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $125,909,000 after purchasing an additional 674,000 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,532,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 31.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,283,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $104,177,000 after purchasing an additional 310,631 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,641,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $457,806,000 after purchasing an additional 131,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 40.1% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 447,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,284,000 after purchasing an additional 128,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SIGI. JMP Securities lowered Selective Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Selective Insurance Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.33.

Shares of SIGI opened at $78.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.46 and a 1 year high of $86.25.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $865.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.39 million. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This is a boost from Selective Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 24.10%.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

