Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 29,388 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 52.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,388 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Medpace were worth $4,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 3.0% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 1.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 0.4% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 20,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 1.4% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MEDP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $239.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Truist Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $167.90 price target on shares of Medpace in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist boosted their price target on Medpace from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Medpace from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Medpace stock opened at $226.55 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $186.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.98. The firm has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.81 and a beta of 1.29. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.98 and a twelve month high of $227.25.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.22. Medpace had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 16.71%. The firm had revenue of $295.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $100,102.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ashley M. Keating sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $178,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,157 shares of company stock valued at $9,137,527. Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

