Federated Hermes Inc. Trims Position in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) by 41.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 171,515 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.24% of Oceaneering International worth $3,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Oceaneering International by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,303,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $176,000,000 after buying an additional 187,394 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Oceaneering International by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,109,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $79,561,000 after buying an additional 2,688,846 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Oceaneering International by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,028,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,718,000 after buying an additional 316,530 shares in the last quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC grew its holdings in Oceaneering International by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 2,300,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,277,000 after buying an additional 487,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 4.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,738,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,067,000 after purchasing an additional 69,777 shares in the last quarter. 89.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE OII opened at $13.60 on Friday. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.83 and a 12 month high of $18.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.59 and a beta of 3.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.07 and a 200-day moving average of $13.63.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). Oceaneering International had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $466.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).

