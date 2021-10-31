Federated Hermes Inc. Trims Position in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) by 41.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 171,515 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.24% of Oceaneering International worth $3,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Oceaneering International by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,303,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $176,000,000 after buying an additional 187,394 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Oceaneering International by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,109,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $79,561,000 after buying an additional 2,688,846 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Oceaneering International by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,028,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,718,000 after buying an additional 316,530 shares in the last quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC grew its holdings in Oceaneering International by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 2,300,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,277,000 after buying an additional 487,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 4.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,738,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,067,000 after purchasing an additional 69,777 shares in the last quarter. 89.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NYSE OII opened at $13.60 on Friday. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.83 and a 12 month high of $18.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.59 and a beta of 3.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.07 and a 200-day moving average of $13.63.
About Oceaneering International
Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).
