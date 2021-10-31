Ferrovial (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of Ferrovial (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays set a $30.24 price target on Ferrovial and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Ferrovial in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Ferrovial in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ferrovial has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.24.

Ferrovial stock opened at $31.95 on Thursday. Ferrovial has a 12-month low of $20.92 and a 12-month high of $32.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.60 and a 200 day moving average of $29.32.

Ferrovial SA engages in the investment and development of transportation infrastructures. It operates through the following segments: Construction, Toll Roads and Airports. The Construction segment designs and performs of all manner of public and private works, including most notably the construction of public infrastructure.

