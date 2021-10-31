Fibra UNO (OTCMKTS:FBASF) Short Interest Up 54.0% in October

Fibra UNO (OTCMKTS:FBASF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,771,000 shares, an increase of 54.0% from the September 30th total of 2,448,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 225.8 days.
Shares of Fibra UNO stock opened at $1.05 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.11. Fibra UNO has a fifty-two week low of $0.68 and a fifty-two week high of $1.44.
About Fibra UNO
