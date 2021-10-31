Fibra UNO (OTCMKTS:FBASF) Short Interest Up 54.0% in October

Fibra UNO (OTCMKTS:FBASF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,771,000 shares, an increase of 54.0% from the September 30th total of 2,448,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 225.8 days.

Shares of Fibra UNO stock opened at $1.05 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.11. Fibra UNO has a fifty-two week low of $0.68 and a fifty-two week high of $1.44.

Get Fibra UNO alerts:

About Fibra UNO

Fibra Uno Administración SA de CV operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development and operation of various types of real estate projects. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

Featured Article: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Fibra UNO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fibra UNO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.