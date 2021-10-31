FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.09% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “FIGS Inc. is a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle brand. It creates technically advanced apparel and products for healthcare professionals. FIGS Inc. is based in Santa Monica, California. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FIGS. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on FIGS from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on FIGS from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of FIGS in a report on Monday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

Shares of NYSE FIGS opened at $33.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.68. FIGS has a fifty-two week low of $28.25 and a fifty-two week high of $50.40.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $101.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.50 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FIGS will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Catherine Eva Spear sold 1,468,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $59,100,041.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 157,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total value of $7,450,713.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in FIGS during the 2nd quarter worth about $214,156,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in FIGS during the 2nd quarter worth about $171,202,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in FIGS during the 2nd quarter worth about $173,974,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in FIGS during the 2nd quarter worth about $139,420,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in FIGS during the 2nd quarter worth about $83,349,000. 28.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FIGS Company Profile

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app.

