FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,402 Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $155,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SFM opened at $22.14 on Friday. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.21 and a 1-year high of $29.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.24.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SFM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider John Scott Neal sold 4,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total value of $119,741.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

