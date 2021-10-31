FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Has $30,000 Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 883 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IAU. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rain Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 799.1% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IAU stock opened at $33.93 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $31.94 and a 12-month high of $37.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.90 and a 200-day moving average of $34.20.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

