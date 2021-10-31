FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JT Stratford LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $3,958,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $341,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 768,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,253,000 after purchasing an additional 246,350 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,036,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,335,000 after purchasing an additional 251,060 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,901,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117,170 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTIP opened at $52.07 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $50.59 and a 12-month high of $52.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $0.874 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.71%.

