FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 123 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 98.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 248 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 34.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 140,946 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,880,000 after purchasing an additional 36,146 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,247,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 15.5% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,291,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 31.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 180,056 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,668,000 after purchasing an additional 42,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.78, for a total transaction of $1,335,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

LH opened at $287.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $290.05 and a 200 day moving average of $280.89. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $192.79 and a fifty-two week high of $309.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $6.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by $1.90. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 31.56%. Laboratory Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 26.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on LH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $276.78 price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist increased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $319.82.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

