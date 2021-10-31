FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GSBD. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 197.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Institutional investors own 22.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GSBD opened at $18.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.14 and a 1 year high of $20.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.44.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $83.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.61 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 85.41%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.49%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.24%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

Goldman Sachs BDC Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc invests in middle market companies located in the US. The fund targets companies operating in the fields software, health technology information technology, commercial services and textiles with an investment size of $25 to $75 million and an EBITDA of $5 to $75 million. It provides financing in the form of senior secured debt, unitranche debt, junior secured, mezzanine debt and equity for acquisitions, refinancing, growth, LBOs, dividend recapitalization and restructuring transactions.

