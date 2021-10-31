FintruX Network (FTX) Trading 70.9% Higher Over Last Week

FintruX Network (CURRENCY:FTX) traded 22.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 31st. Over the last seven days, FintruX Network has traded 70.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One FintruX Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0226 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FintruX Network has a market capitalization of $2.15 million and $58,322.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

FintruX Network Coin Profile

FTX is a coin. Its launch date was August 19th, 2017. FintruX Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 coins. FintruX Network’s official Twitter account is @fintrux and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FintruX Network is www.fintrux.com . The Reddit community for FintruX Network is /r/FintruX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for FintruX Network is www.medium.com/FintruX

According to CryptoCompare, “FintruX Network is an Ethereum-based online lending ecosystem aiming to connect borrowers, lenders, and rated service agencies. FTX is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the FintruX Network. “

Buying and Selling FintruX Network

