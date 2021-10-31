First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its holdings in shares of First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,355 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 912 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in First Financial were worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of THFF. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of First Financial by 92.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 961 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial in the first quarter worth about $225,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in First Financial by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 5,484 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $273,000. 64.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

First Financial stock opened at $42.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $559.11 million, a P/E ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.85. First Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $33.80 and a 52 week high of $47.00.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.07. First Financial had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 9.91%. Research analysts forecast that First Financial Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

First Financial Company Profile

First Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which is engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial, mortgage and consumer lending, lease financing, trust account services, depositor services, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.

