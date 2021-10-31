First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) PT Lowered to C$39.00

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its price target trimmed by TD Securities from C$40.00 to C$39.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on FM. Bank of America lowered shares of First Quantum Minerals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$40.00 to C$24.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Eight Capital raised their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$36.50 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a hold rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Quantum Minerals currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$33.54.

Shares of FM opened at C$29.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$24.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$26.84. First Quantum Minerals has a 12 month low of C$14.36 and a 12 month high of C$35.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$20.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.96.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

