First Trust Advisors LP Acquires Shares of 1,198,918 PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,198,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $58,471,000. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 1.40% of PNM Resources at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PNM. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 1,250.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 203.9% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PNM Resources in the second quarter worth about $180,000. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in shares of PNM Resources in the second quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PNM Resources in the first quarter worth about $245,000. 83.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PNM stock opened at $49.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.12. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.93 and a 12 month high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.53.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.17. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 12.46%. The company had revenue of $554.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.3275 dividend. This is a positive change from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.46%.

Separately, Argus downgraded shares of PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

