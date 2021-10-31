First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Stock Position in Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,468,016 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,505,563 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Workhorse Group were worth $57,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 43.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 80,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 24,213 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group during the second quarter worth $712,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 271.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,914,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399,402 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group during the second quarter worth $503,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 10.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 779,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,933,000 after acquiring an additional 71,925 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.78% of the company’s stock.

WKHS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Cowen lowered their price objective on Workhorse Group from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Workhorse Group from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Workhorse Group from $10.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

WKHS opened at $6.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $834.17 million, a PE ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a quick ratio of 21.65, a current ratio of 24.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Workhorse Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.02 and a 52 week high of $42.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.40.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $1.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 million. Workhorse Group had a net margin of 1,095.71% and a negative return on equity of 100.88%. Workhorse Group’s revenue was up 1233.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Workhorse Group Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Workhorse Group Profile

Workhorse Group, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems.

