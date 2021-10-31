First Trust Advisors LP Grows Stock Holdings in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,162,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,798 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $59,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,111,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $933,443,000 after acquiring an additional 171,167 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,399,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $879,263,000 after acquiring an additional 4,156,049 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,466,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $796,773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256,250 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,797,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,953,000 after acquiring an additional 78,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,266,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,608,000 after acquiring an additional 103,686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Life Assurance Co Of Canad Sun acquired 440,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $11,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SLF. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a C$64.00 price target on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sun Life Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.81.

Shares of NYSE:SLF opened at $56.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.04. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.13 and a 12 month high of $57.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.12 and its 200 day moving average is $52.68.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 14.05%. As a group, analysts predict that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a $0.4386 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.93%.

Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate. The Sun Life Financial Canada segment offers individual insurance and wealth, and group benefits and retirement services.

