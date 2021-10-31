First Trust Advisors LP Has $60.84 Million Stock Holdings in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 817,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,773 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 2.26% of MGE Energy worth $60,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MGEE. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in MGE Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in MGE Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in MGE Energy by 58.3% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in MGE Energy by 12.5% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in MGE Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. 49.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director James G. Berbee acquired 374 shares of MGE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $80.26 per share, for a total transaction of $30,017.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

MGEE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered MGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on MGE Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ MGEE opened at $75.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.07 and its 200-day moving average is $76.37. MGE Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.00 and a 1-year high of $82.95.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $130.73 million during the quarter. MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 18.48%. Analysts forecast that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.387 per share. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.62%.

MGE Energy, Inc provides natural gas and electric services. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations, Regulated Gas Utility Operations, Non-Regulated Energy Operations, Transmission Investments, and All Other. The Regulated Electric Utility Operations segment engages in generating, purchasing, and distributing electricity.

