First Trust Advisors LP Sells 204,776 Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its position in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) by 32.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 428,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204,776 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Elastic were worth $62,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ESTC. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Elastic by 1.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Elastic by 1.9% in the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Elastic by 13.8% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Elastic by 20.0% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Elastic by 7.4% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 75.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESTC stock opened at $173.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.45 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Elastic has a 12-month low of $97.48 and a 12-month high of $181.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.14.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. Elastic had a negative net margin of 21.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.26%. The firm had revenue of $193.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ESTC. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Elastic from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Elastic from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Elastic from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Elastic from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Elastic from $212.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.37.

In other news, Director Steven Schuurman sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total transaction of $82,675,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shay Banon sold 69,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $11,931,042.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 758,740 shares of company stock valued at $126,624,070. Insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

