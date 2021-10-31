First Trust Advisors LP Sells 258,957 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 73.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,431 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 258,957 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $52,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 13.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,809,244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,590,622,000 after purchasing an additional 341,969 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,772,519 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $899,111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,281 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,396,119 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $788,922,000 after purchasing an additional 42,219 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at $541,071,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter valued at $557,951,000. 79.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORLY opened at $622.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $612.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $581.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $424.03 and a 12 month high of $669.09.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $8.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.99 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 757.31% and a net margin of 15.94%. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 27.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ORLY shares. Wedbush raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lowered O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $619.56 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Stephens raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $690.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $644.80.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.56, for a total transaction of $3,007,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 9,024 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.96, for a total value of $5,910,359.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,586 shares of company stock worth $48,393,846 over the last three months. 2.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

