First Trust Advisors LP Sells 81,135 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 494,879 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 81,135 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.11% of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce worth $56,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 764.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 268 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 214.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Institutional investors own 42.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$150.00 to C$154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$157.00 to C$161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.78.

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at $121.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $54.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.11. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of $73.60 and a 52 week high of $122.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 26.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were issued a dividend of $1.1561 per share. This represents a $4.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.22%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

