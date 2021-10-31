First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley decreased its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,779,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248,439 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 3.02% of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF worth $188,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 18.0% during the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 21.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SKYY opened at $113.74 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $110.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.09. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 12-month low of $75.00 and a 12-month high of $115.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.041 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd.

