First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA) Short Interest Update

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a decline of 49.0% from the September 30th total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

FFA traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.03. 9,751 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,731. First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a twelve month low of $14.30 and a twelve month high of $22.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.30.

Get First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd were paid a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.99%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 537.1% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 44.1% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund during the third quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund during the third quarter worth $174,000.

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund Company Profile

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Chartwell Investment Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.