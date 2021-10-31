First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,600 shares, an increase of 65.3% from the September 30th total of 42,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

NASDAQ:LDSF traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.06. 45,962 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,876. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.23. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a 12 month low of $19.20 and a 12 month high of $20.59.

Get First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.032 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LDSF. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,021,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,717,000 after acquiring an additional 353,147 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 494,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,033,000 after acquiring an additional 170,897 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 472,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,586,000 after acquiring an additional 168,369 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 1,097,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,200,000 after acquiring an additional 157,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Resource Group acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,828,000.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.