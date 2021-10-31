First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,600 shares, an increase of 65.3% from the September 30th total of 42,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.
NASDAQ:LDSF traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.06. 45,962 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,876. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.23. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a 12 month low of $19.20 and a 12 month high of $20.59.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.032 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%.
