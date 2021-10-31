First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL) Short Interest Update

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,600 shares, a growth of 109.7% from the September 30th total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:FTXL opened at $69.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.24. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $47.96 and a twelve month high of $72.08.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd.
