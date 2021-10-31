First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL) Short Interest Update

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,600 shares, a growth of 109.7% from the September 30th total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTXL opened at $69.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.24. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $47.96 and a twelve month high of $72.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FTXL. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 80,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,188,000 after purchasing an additional 23,029 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 297.8% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 25,581 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 35,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 5,745 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $254,000.

