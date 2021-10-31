First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.038 per share by the investment management company on Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st. This is a positive change from First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has decreased its dividend by 52.4% over the last three years.

NYSE FPL opened at $5.80 on Friday. First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $6.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.75.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,459,192 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,688 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund were worth $8,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund is a closed-end investment fund. It engages in seeking a high level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions paid to common shareholders. The company was founded on October 15, 2013 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.

