First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYT) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the September 30th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FYT. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 110.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 548,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,940,000 after purchasing an additional 287,955 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 55.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 501,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,558,000 after acquiring an additional 178,036 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 25.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 811,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,304,000 after acquiring an additional 163,668 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 269.0% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 170,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,686,000 after acquiring an additional 124,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 121.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 113,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,723,000 after acquiring an additional 62,476 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund stock opened at $51.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.08. First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 12-month low of $31.78 and a 12-month high of $53.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.156 per share. This is a boost from First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd.

