First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Short Interest Up 149.4% in October

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 153,900 shares, an increase of 149.4% from the September 30th total of 61,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 110,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 72.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 541,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,766,000 after buying an additional 227,768 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 428,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,118,000 after buying an additional 130,510 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 4,572.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 402,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,700,000 after buying an additional 393,518 shares during the last quarter. RiverTree Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. RiverTree Advisors LLC now owns 258,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,318,000 after buying an additional 14,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 316.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 160,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,543,000 after buying an additional 122,083 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SDVY opened at $29.51 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.21. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $18.61 and a 12-month high of $30.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.081 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%.

