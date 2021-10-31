First Watch Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FWRG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of First Watch Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FWRG) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on FWRG shares. Barclays started coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Cowen started coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.50 price target for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company.

First Watch Restaurant Group stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.58. The stock had a trading volume of 216,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,835. First Watch Restaurant Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.46.

First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is a daytime dining restaurant concept serving made-to-order breakfast, brunch and lunch using fresh ingredients. It offers pancakes, omelets, sandwiches and salads, alongside specialty items like the Quinoa Power Bowl(R), Avocado Toast and the Chickichanga. First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is based in BRADENTON, Fla.

