FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.550-$2.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.540. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Shares of FE stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.53. The stock had a trading volume of 5,721,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,059,747. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.28. FirstEnergy has a twelve month low of $26.17 and a twelve month high of $39.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.41 and its 200 day moving average is $37.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.75.
FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that FirstEnergy will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FE shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho upped their price target on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FirstEnergy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.00.
FirstEnergy Company Profile
FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.
Read More: What is a Stop Order?
Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.