FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.550-$2.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.540. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of FE stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.53. The stock had a trading volume of 5,721,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,059,747. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.28. FirstEnergy has a twelve month low of $26.17 and a twelve month high of $39.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.41 and its 200 day moving average is $37.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that FirstEnergy will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is currently 65.27%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FE shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho upped their price target on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FirstEnergy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.00.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

