FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) Price Target Increased to $195.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of FirstService from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. CIBC reiterated a hold rating and set a $191.00 price target on shares of FirstService in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FirstService from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $207.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of FirstService from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $201.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSV opened at $199.92 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.90 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.32. FirstService has a 1 year low of $127.61 and a 1 year high of $202.78.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.70. FirstService had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 17.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that FirstService will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.183 dividend. This is a positive change from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. FirstService’s payout ratio is presently 36.14%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of FirstService by 5.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,728,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,470,000 after purchasing an additional 86,819 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in shares of FirstService by 35.4% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 47,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,138,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its holdings in shares of FirstService by 9.5% during the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 28,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares during the period. Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstService during the second quarter valued at about $298,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of FirstService during the second quarter valued at about $269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

