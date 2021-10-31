Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Stock Position Lifted by Ameritas Investment Company LLC

Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 28.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FISV. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 96.6% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Fiserv by 200.8% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 109.1% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 89.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FISV shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Fiserv from $124.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Fiserv from $136.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Fiserv from $153.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.33.

FISV opened at $98.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.43. The firm has a market cap of $65.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.03, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.05. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.35 and a twelve month high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total transaction of $4,708,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.55, for a total transaction of $1,085,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $8,146,700. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

