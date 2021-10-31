FLETA (FLETA) Market Capitalization Tops $14.15 Million

FLETA (CURRENCY:FLETA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 31st. One FLETA coin can currently be bought for about $0.0127 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, FLETA has traded down 2.1% against the dollar. FLETA has a market capitalization of $14.15 million and approximately $658,346.00 worth of FLETA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.20 or 0.00048284 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001654 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003023 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $134.59 or 0.00222538 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00011841 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $58.28 or 0.00096364 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FLETA Profile

FLETA (CRYPTO:FLETA) is a coin. It was first traded on April 16th, 2019. FLETA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,114,153,260 coins. The Reddit community for FLETA is /r/fletachain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FLETA’s official message board is medium.com/@fletachain . FLETA’s official Twitter account is @fletachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . FLETA’s official website is fleta.io

According to CryptoCompare, “FLETA focuses on extensive technological innovation and diverse fields of application. FLETA’s blockchain network has been designed to actualize the real ‘decentralization’ and contribute to the advancement of the blockchain ecosystem, by enhancing the independence and scalability of DApps. FLETA allows more freedom and efficiency in developing and providing services. It provides the function to create a customized subchain for each DApp, where the transaction of its token and assets can be made. Run through its own network, each DApp can update independently based on its own governance, frontend, and backend development environment. “

Buying and Selling FLETA

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLETA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FLETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

