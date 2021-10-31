Fmr LLC Acquires 14,805 Shares of HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI)

Fmr LLC lifted its holdings in HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) by 26.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,805 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 0.83% of HCI Group worth $7,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HCI. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. increased its position in HCI Group by 833.9% in the second quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. now owns 551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCI Group during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HCI Group during the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of HCI Group by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Bronson Point Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCI Group during the 1st quarter worth about $131,000. 62.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HCI Group alerts:

Shares of HCI Group stock opened at $134.01 on Friday. HCI Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.85 and a 12-month high of $139.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.08 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.78 and its 200-day moving average is $96.18.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.08. HCI Group had a negative return on equity of 2.84% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $101.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.77 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HCI Group, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.51%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on HCI Group from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on HCI Group from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

HCI Group Profile

HCI Group, Inc engages in the business of property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate and information technology. It operates through the following segments: Insurance Operations, Real Estate, and Corporate and Others. The Insurance Operations segment includes the property and casualty insurance division and reinsurance division.

See Also: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for HCI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.