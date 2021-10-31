Fmr LLC Grows Stock Position in Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC)

Fmr LLC boosted its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 127,910 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 12,199 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure were worth $4,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,450 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in Macquarie Infrastructure in the second quarter worth $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure by 259.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,988 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Macquarie Infrastructure in the first quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at $123,000. Institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MIC stock opened at $3.69 on Friday. Macquarie Infrastructure Co. has a 1-year low of $3.59 and a 1-year high of $41.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.13 and its 200 day moving average is $35.64. The company has a market cap of $324.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.94.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $288.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.60 million. Macquarie Infrastructure had a positive return on equity of 18.89% and a negative net margin of 93.38%.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $37.3868 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. This is an increase from Macquarie Infrastructure’s previous dividend of $11.00. Macquarie Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.68%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Macquarie Infrastructure from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

About Macquarie Infrastructure

Macquarie Infrastructure Corp. owns and operates a diversified group of businesses providing basic services to customers in the U. S. It operates through the following business segments: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, MIC Hawaii, and Corporate and Other. The IMTT segment provides bulk liquid storage and handling services to third parties in the U.S.

