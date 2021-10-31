Fmr LLC Has $6.22 Million Stock Position in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Fmr LLC decreased its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 352,114 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 12,107 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $6,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Viavi Solutions by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,217,345 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $81,912,000 after buying an additional 1,174,299 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in Viavi Solutions by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,967,437 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $62,289,000 after buying an additional 675,020 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Viavi Solutions by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,966,468 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $70,049,000 after buying an additional 35,395 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Viavi Solutions by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,645,236 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $64,375,000 after buying an additional 149,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Viavi Solutions by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,432,989 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,307,000 after buying an additional 12,581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 12,913 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total transaction of $201,571.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total value of $37,583.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,274 shares of company stock valued at $483,437. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of VIAV stock opened at $15.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 81.06 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.96 and a 200-day moving average of $16.54. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $12.15 and a one year high of $18.14.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $310.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.38 million. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 3.85%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

VIAV has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Viavi Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Friday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Viavi Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.43.

Viavi Solutions Profile

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

