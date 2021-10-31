Fmr LLC Takes $6.77 Million Position in Smart Share Global Limited (NYSE:EM)

Fmr LLC bought a new stake in Smart Share Global Limited (NYSE:EM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,114,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,765,000.

Separately, IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Smart Share Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EM opened at $2.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.97 and a 200 day moving average of $5.15. Smart Share Global Limited has a 12 month low of $2.58 and a 12 month high of $10.00.

Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $150.60 million for the quarter.

Smart Share Global Company Profile

Smart Share Global Limited, a consumer tech company, primarily engages in the mobile device charging business in the People's Republic of China. The company provides mobile device charging services through online and offline networks; and rents and sells power banks. It offers services through its power banks, placed in points of interests (POIs) operated by its location partners, such as entertainment venues, restaurants, shopping centers, hotels, transportation hubs, and public spaces.

