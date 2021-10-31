Fmr LLC Trims Position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Fmr LLC decreased its position in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Markel were worth $6,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Markel by 1.7% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 429,858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $510,116,000 after buying an additional 7,254 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in Markel by 6.9% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 307,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $364,720,000 after purchasing an additional 19,962 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its position in Markel by 4.0% during the first quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 224,480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $255,822,000 after purchasing an additional 8,617 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Markel by 0.4% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 185,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $220,417,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avenir Corp increased its position in Markel by 3.5% during the first quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 84,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $96,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866 shares during the last quarter. 76.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,295.82, for a total value of $1,943,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 62 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,281.50, for a total transaction of $79,453.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,812 shares of company stock valued at $6,267,661 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Markel stock opened at $1,313.13 on Friday. Markel Co. has a 52-week low of $913.04 and a 52-week high of $1,343.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,256.73 and a 200-day moving average of $1,228.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $19.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.45 by $3.69. Markel had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Markel Co. will post 57.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,380.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

