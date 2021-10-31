Fmr LLC Trims Stock Position in Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA)

Fmr LLC cut its stake in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,321,444 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 596,409 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Liberty TripAdvisor were worth $5,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,820,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,848,000. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,362,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 37,308 shares in the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Liberty TripAdvisor alerts:

Shares of LTRPA stock opened at $3.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $233.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 2.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.16. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.71 and a 12-month high of $7.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $235.00 million during the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 4.27% and a negative net margin of 15.20%.

About Liberty TripAdvisor

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc engages in online advertising and commerce business through its subsidiaries. It operates through Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining segments. The Hotels, Media & Platform segment includes all Tripadvisor-related brand advertising expenses (primarily television advertising) and technical infrastructure and other costs supporting the Tripadvisor platform.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LTRPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty TripAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty TripAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.